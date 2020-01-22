Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Life Change Community Church
3014 Newell St.
Burnips, MI
1932 - 2020
Keith Miller Obituary
Keith Miller, age 87, of Burnips, entered his heavenly home on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Keith was born in Grand Rapids, on December 20, 1932 to William and Ethel Miller. He proudly served his country in the US Army. Keith married his high school sweetheart, Neva Sawyer, sharing more than 67 years together.
Keith was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He worked hard on his farm and modeled a quiet strength to those who knew him. Keith enjoyed being active: biking, rollerblading and learning to downhill ski in his 50s. His love of motorcycles and cars developed into something of a collection. Above all, Keith was a man of deep faith. He was a member of LifeChange Church in Burnips and was a prayer warrior.
Keith is survived by his wife, Neva Miller; children: Brad (Kris) Miller, Stacey (Gary) Dozeman; grandchildren: Kyle (Heidi) Miller, Aaron (Susan) Miller, Gunnar Dozeman, Sadie Dozeman; great-grandchildren: Alexis, Paige and Henry Miller; siblings: Roger (Donna) Miller, Phyllis (Merle) Immink; in-laws: Lyle "Abe" (Ginger) Sawyer, Bob (Shirley) Sawyer, Jack Sawyer; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua Miller; in-laws: Don and Mavis Emelander and Evelyn Sawyer.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at LifeChange Community Church, 3014 Newell St. Burnips, MI 49314. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State St., Zeeland, MI 49464. Memorial contributions are to LifeChange Community Church.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 22, 2020
