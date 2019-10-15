|
Keith A. Nieboer, age 91, of Holland died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Resthaven Care Center.
Keith was employed at Keeler Brass Co. for 26 years before taking a job at Donnelly Corp. He was a member of Calvary Reformed Church where he served as an elder, deacon, and part of the building committee. He served in the US Navy for 6 years. Keith and Joanne enjoyed camping with a group from the church and they did a lot of traveling together.
He was preceded in death by his sons Douglas A. Nieboer and David K. Nieboer and his brothers Jack, Stanley and Paul Nieboer.
He is survived by his wife Joanne of 71 years and children: Karen and Gregg Reynolds of Rochester Hills, Marilee and Jeff Bosma of Holland; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; brother: Clyde and Chris Nieboer of Berea, KY; brother-in-law: Vern Pippel of Jenison; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be 2:30 pm, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Calvary Reformed Church, 995 East 8th Street in Holland. Rev. Dan Carter will be officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 pm prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Calvary Reformed Church. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes – Mulder Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 15, 2019