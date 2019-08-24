|
|
Keith E. Wilkinson, 68, of Fennville, MI passed away Aug 21, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. He was born May 5, 1951 in South Haven, MI the son of Nick and Mary Wilkinson. His brother Kevin and special niece Denise preceded him in death. He is survived by his stepmother Blanche Wilkinson, his wife of 28 years Mary (Brauer) Wilkinson, his brother Warren (Shelley Sommerfeld) and his sister Wendy. He is also survived by his son Keith, his daughter Lindsey (Todd), his granddaughter Lyla and (related by love) Carmen, Sheila and Jon. Keith was surrounded by the love of many nephews and nieces. Special to his memory are the members of his wife's extended family. Keith was a loving father, devoted husband, and friend to all who knew him. He especially cherished his granddaughter and the glow on his face simply was a joy to behold! His dogs, too, had a special place in his heart and his home. In the early years of his life he enjoyed farm work. Driving trucks and tractors was especially exciting and fun. Later, he enjoyed working on charter fishing boats out of Saugatuck. Fishing was always a special hobby of Keith. His love of fishing was always more memorable when friends and family joined in! The family is grateful for the services of Hospice of Holland. The thoughtful care provided to our loved one is deeply appreciated. There will be a family gathering to celebrate the memory of Keith in the near future. Cremation has already taken place.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 24, 2019