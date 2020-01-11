|
|
Kelly Wood, Thompsonville, 49, died at home Jan 4, 2020. Born Aug 3, 1970, the daughter to Sally Lucas and Terry Nash.
Her family will remember Kelly for her unwavering determination in the face of physical difficulties, and her unmatched kindness and love for others. Kelly had many great accomplishments for a young lady, however her proudest accomplishment by far was being a loving mother and grandmother. He true passion in life was her family.
She is survived by her children Ashley (Steve) Zehner, and Jaymes Nash; grandchildren Travis, Isabell, James, Mahkenz, Kolton-Wayne; mother Sally and sister Kacy Nash.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm Friday Jan 24 at the Rose Park Baptist Church. Arrangements provided by Jowett Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 11, 2020