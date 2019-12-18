|
|
Ken Givens, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Carolyn (Givens) Albin, two sons-in-law and a great-great-granddaughter. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Arloa (Scheerhoorn) Givens, four daughters, two son-in-laws, one future son-in-law, ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21 at Northpoint Assembly of God, 4200 152nd Ave. Holland. The family has requested no flowers or cards. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message for the Givens family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 18, 2019