Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Northpoint Assembly of God
4200 152nd Ave
Holland, MI
Ken Givens Obituary
Ken Givens, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Carolyn (Givens) Albin, two sons-in-law and a great-great-granddaughter. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Arloa (Scheerhoorn) Givens, four daughters, two son-in-laws, one future son-in-law, ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21 at Northpoint Assembly of God, 4200 152nd Ave. Holland. The family has requested no flowers or cards. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message for the Givens family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 18, 2019
