Ken Koning, age 88, of Holland, passed away peacefully at American House of Holland, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born May 21, 1931 to Robert and Ella Koning of Holland, Michigan. Ken graduated from Holland High School in 1949, participating on both the basketball and baseball teams. In 1951 he married the Love of his life and his Soulmate, Arloa Geerlings, (his "Squirt"). He spent his career of almost 40 years at Baker Furniture in the Shipping Department. In his free time, Ken enjoyed softball and basketball leagues, bicycling and bowling with Arloa, and later horseshoes, and tennis on Nettles Island, Florida. Family activities gave him great joy throughout the years. Ken was a lifelong member of Third Reformed Church of Holland.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arloa in 2013, after 62 wonderful years together. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Roger (Marlene) Koning, Leona (George) Nykamp, Patricia (Bill) McVea, and in-laws Melvin Greving, Harvey (Ang) Geerlings, Ruth (Eugene) Michielsen, Marian (Dale) Engelsman, Carolyn (Herb) Otten, Claus Steenwyk.
Ken was a wonderful and loyal husband to his wife, Arloa, and supportive father, grandfather, and great grandfather, attending their many activities and sporting events. He is survived by his children, Deb (Jim) Kiekover of Holland, Peg (John) Currie of Plymouth, Michigan, Sherri (Randy) Chester of Florida, and Bob (Nancy) Koning of Holland. Also surviving are grandchildren and great grandchildren, Evan and Candice Currie (Ben, Jay), Shawna and Chris Robinson (Lindsay, Harper), Ryan Carden and Jennifer Doornewerd, Kiel Carden (Kaila, Camilla, Skyler), Riley Koning, Jamie and Lee Slenk (Autumn, Beau, Clint, Deke), and Mitch and Anna Koning, his sibling Marcia Greving, and in-laws, Rose (George) Bouma, Bob (Linda) Geerlings, Ethel Steenwyk, Paul (Jan) Geerlings, Evelyn (Ron) Brouwer, Dave (Linda) Geerlings.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, at 11 AM, at Third Reformed Church, 111 West 13th Street, in Holland. Officiating will be Reverends Kent Frey and Kama Jongerius. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 15, from 4-7 PM, at Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation. For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2020