|
|
On the morning of January 25, 2020, Ken Slenk of Holland, Michigan passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59. He was born on March 3, 1960 to Bud and Shirley Slenk. Ken lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He had a love for gardening, perch fishing on Lake Michigan, tinkering in his garage and visiting with family and friends. He spent many years hosting "deer camp" and enjoyed relaxing with a cold Busch Light.
Ken was a great husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to many. His biggest accomplishment was being the best papa to his grandbabies Cody, Ava and Finn. Ken was kind, patient and giving every day of his life. He was selfless, tender hearted and definitely one of a kind. Ken will be remembered for many things, but mostly his calm, easygoing personality. He was easy to love and fun to be around. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife Ruth; daughters Emily and Amy Casemier; grandchildren Cody Frank, Ava and Finn Dorman; brother Tim (Ellen) Slenk; Sister Carol (Jeff) Palmer; nephews Eric and Kevin; nieces Kristen and Lauren and his disobedient but loyal rat terrier Roxy.
It was Kens wish to be cremated and spread in his favorite fishing spot in Lake Michigan.
Those who wish to gather in memory of Ken are welcome to raise a glass with family and friends on July 18, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Slenk home.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 28, 2020