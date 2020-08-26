Kenneth Beelen, age 95, of Holland died Monday, August 24, 2020 at Appledorn North.
Ken was involved in various leadership roles within his church families and within the Holland community. He served on City Council from 1973-1981 and is a member of Holland Heights Christian Reformed Church. He was a veteran who served in the US Army during World War II. He owned his own construction company, Ken Beelen Builder. He enjoyed golfing and wintering in Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Elaine (Huyser) Beelen, grandchildren Trinity Beelen and Adalyn Beelen, his son-in-law, Charles Walker and a step-son Steven Vander Ploeg.
He is survived by his wife Agnes and his children: Martha and Bruce Frens of Jamestown, Beth and John Bouws of Holland, Karen Walker of Paterson, NJ, Sandra and Steve Hirdes of Tucson, AZ, Kathleen Beelen of Grand Rapids, Joan Beelen of Grand Rapids, Kenneth and Nancy Beelen of Holland, Timothy and Tonia Beelen of Cleveland, TN, Gary and Teresa Beelen of Battle Creek, MI and Michael Beelen of Holland; step children: Michael and Barb Vander Ploeg of Holland and Brenda and Scott De Jonge of Zeeland; 37 Grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; brothers and sisters: Rev. Marvin Beelen of Grand Rapids and Thelma Pelon of Zeeland; sisters and brothers-in-law: Barbara Rinella, Mary Beelen, Nancy Beagle, Thelma and Orve Deters, Shelby Beagle and David and Teresa Beagle; many nieces and nephews
A private funeral service with military honors will be held at Holland Heights Christian Reformed Church, 836 E 8th Street in Holland. Rev. Douglas Bouws and Rev. George De Jong will be officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Thursday, August 27 at Dykstra Funeral Homes-Mulder Chapel, 188 W 32nd Street in Holland (please wear a mask). Memorial contributions may be given to World Renew, 400 76th Street SW #17, Byron Center, MI Elim Christian Schools, 13020 Central Ave., Crestwood, IL 60418. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com