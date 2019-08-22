|
Kenneth D. Hassevoort, age 81, of Zeeland, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Anita; sons, Scott (Laura) Hassevoort, Kirk (Amber) Hassevoort, Kent (Tammy) Hassevoort; grandchildren, Luke (Jill) Hassevoort, Leah Hassevoort, Allison Hassevoort, Spencer Hassevoort, Cassandra Hassevoort, Zoey Hassevoort; great-grandchildren, Camden, MacKenzie, Emerson, and Parker; sisters, Phyllis Hoffman, Pauline Nauta; brother, Bruce Hassevoort; brother-in-law, Dale Boers; sister-in-law, Betty Hassevoort; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Ottawa Reformed Church, 11390 Stanton St, West Olive, with Rev. Michael Van Buren officiating. Interment Olive Township Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family Saturday from 12 noon to 1 pm prior to the service at the church. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Ottawa Reformed Church. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019