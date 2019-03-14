|
Kenneth Paul Knoll, age 91, died March 13, two days shy of his 92nd birthday. He was born March 15, 1927, in Holland, the son of Peter and Jennie Knoll. Surviving him are his wife of 71 years, Jane Renkema Knoll, his five children, Judy (Cary) Hirdes, Millie (Jim) Robbert, Norma (Steve) (Hanse) Hook, Ruth (Arlen) Schut, and Ken W. Knoll.
He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and three great-great- grandchildren.
Also surviving him are his brother in law Jay Breuker, sisters in law Jeanette Renkema, Jean Nyhoff, Helen Renkema, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Ken retired from Ottawa Gage in 1990. Ken volunteered for over 25 years at The Bibles for Mexico Thrift Store.
Ken has been secure in the fact that his only comfort in life and in death was that he belonged, in body and soul, in life and in death, to his faithful Savior Jesus Christ. He said many times: "God is good!" His family is thankful for his example of living out his faith.
Visitation will be Friday from 3:30-7:00 PM at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland 49423. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1015 E. 32nd St., Holland 49423. Memorials may be given to Crossroads Prison Ministry, through which Ken discipled prisoners for many years, and Hospice of Holland, who lovingly helped care for Ken in his last days.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019