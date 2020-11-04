Kenneth Vander Zwaag, age 90, of Holland, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 of Alzheimer's.
Ken was born and raised in Holland, and graduated from Holland Christian Schools. He worked for nearly thirty years at Chris Craft followed by almost twenty years at RepcoLite Paints.
Ken was a man of deep faith, with a rich personal knowledge of the scriptures. He was a long-time member of Graafschap CRC and formerly Prospect Park CRC. He was part of starting the CRC church in St. Joseph, MI, he was active for many years in prison ministry and also served on the Holland Christian School Board.
Ken is survived by his children: Kristi and Allan Looman, Rebecca Steggerda, and Scott and Judy Vander Zwaag; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; Siblings: Roger and Lettie Vander Zwaag of Memphis, TN; brother-in-law, Martin Van Staalduinen; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 68 years, Lori Vander Zwaag in August of 2019; his infant daughter, Rhonda Ann Vander Zwaag; brother and sister-in-law, Justin and Betty Jo Vander Zwaag; sister, Janet Van Staalduinen; and in-laws: Donna and Ed Smith, Paul and Joyce Barkel.
A private graveside service will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer's Association
of Michigan. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home.