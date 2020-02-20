Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Overisel Christian Reformed Church
4738 142nd Ave.
Holland, MI
Visitation
Following Services
Overisel Christian Reformed Church

Kenneth Wolters


1924 - 2020
Kenneth Wolters Obituary
Kenneth Gene Wolters, of Overisel, Michigan, a loving brother and uncle, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the age of 95.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sander and Aletta Wolters; brother Paul; sisters: Shirley and Mary; and brothers-in-law: Al Vliem, William Veldkamp, and Richard De Boer. He is survived by his sisters: Dorothy Vliem, Norma Veldkamp; sister-in-law Dorothy Wolters; brother-in-law David Vander Hill, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved.
Ken was a lifetime member of Overisel Christian Reformed Church, and he made his living as a farmer. He graduated from Holland Christian High School in 1942. Shortly after graduating, he served in WWII as a member of the United States Marine Corps, 6th Marine Division, III Amphibious Corps.
Ken's family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at American House and Royal Park for the loving care and attention he received while there.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 22, at Overisel Christian Reformed Church, 4738 142nd Ave., Holland, MI 49423, with Rev. Ron Boersema officiating. Visitation and a light luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holland Christian Schools.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020
