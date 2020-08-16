1/1
Kevin Becksford
1974 - 2020
Kevin Lee Becksford age 45, of Holland, died Thursday, August 13, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Becksford and sister, Tricia Becksford.

Kevin was a graduate of Hamilton High School and worked for several area body shops.

He is survived by his father, Dale and Barb Becksford of Zeeland; son, Ben Becksford of Hudsonville; step- brothers and sister, Bruce Morren, Brian and Serena Morren, Julie Vereeke, Jodi Wieling; several nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Ebenezer Reformed Church, 5166 Ottogan Street, Holland. Live stream of the service will be available at https://www.facebook.com/joyministriesebenezer. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
AUG
19
Service
11:30 AM
Ebenezer Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
4 entries
August 15, 2020
Dale, Barb and family. I am so sorry to learn of the loss of Kevin, your son. Praying for Comfort, strength and the peace of God to be with all of you in these coming days. My sincere sympathy, Jan Wassink DeJonge
Janice DeJonge
Friend
August 15, 2020
Our thought are with you Dale, Barb & Ben!
Julie & Shawn Eckwielen
Friend
August 15, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss, I hope you find peace and comfort that he is home with our lord and savior. A truly special young man and I’m blessed to have known him ❤
Todd
Friend
August 15, 2020
Dale and Barb - We are so sorry for your loss. We will be praying for peace for you and the rest of your family. Brian and Jeanne Waterway
Jeanne Waterway
Friend
