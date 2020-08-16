Kevin Lee Becksford age 45, of Holland, died Thursday, August 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Becksford and sister, Tricia Becksford.
Kevin was a graduate of Hamilton High School and worked for several area body shops.
He is survived by his father, Dale and Barb Becksford of Zeeland; son, Ben Becksford of Hudsonville; step- brothers and sister, Bruce Morren, Brian and Serena Morren, Julie Vereeke, Jodi Wieling; several nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Ebenezer Reformed Church, 5166 Ottogan Street, Holland. Live stream of the service will be available at https://www.facebook.com/joyministriesebenezer.
Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.