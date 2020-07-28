Kevin L. Verplank, age 64, of Holland, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Kevin was a 1974 graduate of Zeeland High School and was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Verplank and Gary Verplank.
Kevin is survived by his children, Kevin (Reneé) Verplank of Zeeland, Christina (Rob) Maycroft of Muskegon; 7 grandchildren; siblings, Ross (Pam) Verplank of Holland, Karen Vereeke and William McDaniel of Hamilton, Sue (Dave) Schutte of Holland; and former wife, Susan Wolters of Ravenna.
Private family services are planned. Burial will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
. Arrangements are by Yntema Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.