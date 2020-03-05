|
|
Kim Michelle Leslie, 67, of Allegan, MI passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home with her family at her side. Born October 30, 1952 in Douglas, MI, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Floyd and Barbara Jean (Cady) Comeau and was the wife of Robert L. Leslie. Kim was a longtime member of Allegan United Methodist Church and had been employed at Alexander's Drug Store in Fennville for a number of years.
In addition to her husband of over forty-six years, Robert, she is survived by her daughters, Ami (Brian) Salisbury, Amber Lugten, Emily Leslie and Joanna Leslie; her sisters, Connie (Mike) Kemnic and Randi (Ed) Raak; and four grandchildren. Along with her parents, Thomas and Barbara, Kim was preceded in death by her sister, Renee Comeau.
A memorial service will take place at Allegan United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends and share desserts at a reception following the memorial at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kim's memory may be made to Wings of Hope Hospice, 530 Linn Street, Allegan, MI 49010. Chappell Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2020