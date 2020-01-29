|
|
Kim Shuck, 55 of Zeeland, Michigan passed away unexpectedly at home on the morning of January 26, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1964 to Arden and Harriet Shuck. Kim worked at Herman Miller for 22 years, loved his family and friends and enjoyed a big bonfire in his backyard.
Kim is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandra; son Eric and daughter Donna; mother Harriet Shuck; brothers Kevin Shuck, Kurt (Sue) Shuck, and brother in law Fred (Angie) Childress and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1-5pm at Franks East, 134 E. Main Street Zeeland, Michigan for family and friends. Refreshments will be provided.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 29, 2020