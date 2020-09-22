Kimberly Kuiken

Kimberly Ruth Kuiken, age 56, of Holland died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
She was a member of Parkside Bible Church. She enjoyed Christian music, shopping trips with her sister-in-law Dede, sunsets at the beach and she made the best chocolate cake ever. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Annabelle.
Kim most recently enjoyed working at the Buursma Agency in Holland. She daily cared for her mother, always making time to make sure she was well taken care of. Kim loved her husband, children and granddaughter and was her daughter Jenna's best friend. Kim loved family and friends and with a heartfelt passion cared for others more than herself.
She was preceded in death by her father Ronald Hill and her father-in-law Roger Kuiken.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Terry and children: Jason Kuiken, Jenna and Kyle Killian and Joshua Kuiken; granddaughter: Annabelle; mother: Marilyn Hill; brother: Randy and Christy Hill; mother-in-law: Nancy Kuiken; brother-in-law: Bryan and Dede Kuiken; sister-in-laws: Jody and Mark Johnson and Chris and Pete Collins; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Parkside Bible Church, 14461 James Street in Holland (if you are able please wear a mask). Rev. Gary Spykerman will be officiating. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00-1:30 pm prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes – Northwood Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com