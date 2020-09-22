Kimberly Kuiken

Terry & Family,



May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am deeply saddened by the news of Kim’s passing. God has gained a beautiful Angel.



Kim has had a special place in my heart since the day we met - our shared love for our sweet granddaughter was our bond.



Kim was an amazing lady with a heart as big as any I’ve even known. She will truly be missed and will be remembered always.



A friend shared with me many years ago these words, and I’ll share with you now ..Laugh when you can (as you remember all the good times) and cry when you want.



Matthew 5:4 Blessed are those who mourn, For they shall be comforted.



With Deepest Sympathy,

Debbie Madole

Friend