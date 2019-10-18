|
|
Kimberly A. Trevino, age 54, of Holland died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Kim was born in Holland, MI to Emilio and Etta Mae (Robertson) Hernandez. She attended Holland High School and Grand Valley State University. Kim's employment over the years included Thermatron, Gentex Corp. and most recently, LG Chem Michigan Inc. Kim enjoyed crochet, arts and crafts, scrapbooking, shopping and child care. She loved animals, really liked frogs, and enjoyed coffee and friends.
She is survived by her husband Martin and children: Zach, Shane and Kristina
A funeral mass will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 West 13th Street in Holland. Father Charlie Brown will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes-Mulder Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2019