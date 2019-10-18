Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
171 West 13th Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Trevino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Trevino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Trevino Obituary
Kimberly A. Trevino, age 54, of Holland died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Kim was born in Holland, MI to Emilio and Etta Mae (Robertson) Hernandez. She attended Holland High School and Grand Valley State University. Kim's employment over the years included Thermatron, Gentex Corp. and most recently, LG Chem Michigan Inc. Kim enjoyed crochet, arts and crafts, scrapbooking, shopping and child care. She loved animals, really liked frogs, and enjoyed coffee and friends.
She is survived by her husband Martin and children: Zach, Shane and Kristina
A funeral mass will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 West 13th Street in Holland. Father Charlie Brown will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes-Mulder Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now