Kingston Deshawn Wilson, a precious little baby boy passed away unexpectedly at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Even though he was just five weeks old he was loved and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his parents Brandon Deshawn Wilson and Isabel Silva, his sisters La'Vaya Wilson and Harmony Evans.
A service to honor his life will be 10am, Friday, August 21, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 W. 13th Street, Holland, with visitation one hour prior. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the family.