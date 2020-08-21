1/1
Kingston Deshawn Wilson
Kingston Deshawn Wilson, a precious little baby boy passed away unexpectedly at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Even though he was just five weeks old he was loved and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his parents Brandon Deshawn Wilson and Isabel Silva, his sisters La'Vaya Wilson and Harmony Evans.
A service to honor his life will be 10am, Friday, August 21, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 W. 13th Street, Holland, with visitation one hour prior. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
AUG
21
Service
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
