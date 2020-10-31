1/1
Kirsten Terborg
Kirsten Emily Terborg, age 48, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Kirsten was a beloved teacher of 27 years at Grand Haven Christian School, where she began work just after graduation from Calvin University. She was known for her kindness, generosity, and joyful spirit, as well as her smile and sense of humor. Kirsten loved teaching, and her students, current and past, will remember her for her innovation, excitement, and passion to impart her love of Jesus in their lives. She also loved her four wonderful cats, Broadway Theatre, had a guilty pleasure of "reality" TV, and also became a fan of minor league baseball. She was a committed and loving aunt to her nephew Bennett Silva, and her nieces Rachel, Flora, Kate, and Tessa Buursma. She is survived by her husband Douglas, her mother, Mary Bolles, her sister, Grace (Bob) Silva, her parents-in-law Bob and Beth Terborg, and her sister-in-law Kristin (Tom) Buursma. She was preceded in death by her father Dennis Bolles. Cremation has taken place and due to Covid a memorial to celebrate her life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kirsten Terborg Grand Haven Christian School Tuition Assistance Memorial Fund at the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, One South Harbor, Grand Haven, MI 49417. (www.ghacf.org)

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 30, 2020
She was an amazing teacher. She visited each child at home before school started. She understood their interests and remembered even after they had moved on. She will be SO missed. She always had time to say hi when she stopped into the kitchen where I worked.
Amy Cunningham
October 29, 2020
Dear Family of Kirsten: So very sorry for your loss! I had the extreme pleasure of being a friend and co-worker at GHCS with Kirsten. I looked so forward to walking down the elementary hall and having her door still be open. We had many laughs and tears together. We shared special prayer warrior time together. What a fantastic spirit she had. May God comfort you in your days ahead. Sincerely: Mary [Peterson] Salisz night time custodian.
Mary
Coworker
October 29, 2020
I will miss seeing Kirsten at Schnitz Deli. She loved our broccoli salad. Rest In Peace my friend.
Tammy Vansweden
Friend
October 29, 2020
Doug, I am very sorry for your loss. Kirsten was always very cordial and one of the few neighbors who would speak or wave. She will be missed.
Lyt
Neighbor
October 28, 2020
Praying that God will comfort and guide you through this valley of loss.
Duane and Cathryn Droge
Family
October 28, 2020
Of so many fond memories at GHCS, one that shines is when Kirsten would be standing at her classroom door waving a checkered flag when one of her students crossed a finish line in Xtra Math; she was so proud of each and every accomplishment by her kids! She has brought joy to so many; well done, Good and Faithful servant.
The Miedema Family-GHCS student/parent
October 27, 2020
Doug, So sorry for the loss of your wife. May you feel God’s presence and comfort in the days ahead. Bob and Linda Hager
Bob and Linda Hager
Neighbor
October 27, 2020
I loved being your friend. You were kind, caring, an amazing prayer support and I loved laughing with you. Thank you for everything you did for our boys, and our family, at GHCS. I will greatly miss you. Love you Kirsten
Joyce Workman
Friend
