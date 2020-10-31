Dear Family of Kirsten: So very sorry for your loss! I had the extreme pleasure of being a friend and co-worker at GHCS with Kirsten. I looked so forward to walking down the elementary hall and having her door still be open. We had many laughs and tears together. We shared special prayer warrior time together. What a fantastic spirit she had. May God comfort you in your days ahead. Sincerely: Mary [Peterson] Salisz night time custodian.

Mary

Coworker