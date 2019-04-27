|
|
Kiyoko Dekker, age 90, of Zeeland died peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Kiyoko was born in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. She worked for Herman Miller as a Japanese translator and retired in 1992. She is survived by her children, Tony and Patty, Kiyoi and Jim (Craig), Dan and Brenda, Melody and Jim (Carter), John, and Tina. Her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Glen Carr, Gordon Dekker, Dave and Vonnie Dekker, Sheryle Matteson, Bob and Voncile Dekker, Janice and Bob Melton, Phyllis and Jim Looman, Tom Dekker, Laurie and Roy Campau, and Stan and Vince Holmes. A memorial service will be held on August 16, 2019. Place and time will be announced on www.simplycremationservice.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 27, 2019