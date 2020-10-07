Kristen DeWitt, age 49 of Holland died by suicide after a yearlong battle with severe depression on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Kelly; her children: Katelyn, Ryan, and Nathan; her mother Joyce Kingma; her siblings: Craig and Beth Kingma, Dave and Lisa Kingma, Lynn and Kevin Cole, and Susan and Keith Stoneman; her mother-in-law: Mary DeWitt; her father-in-law Bill DeWitt; her sisters-in-law: Dawn and Kurt Brinks, Sandy and Jeff Kayes and Kerri Sue and James Smits and several nieces and nephews.
Kristen graduated from Grandville High School and Hope College. She worked at Holland Christian High School; she was a member of Calvary Reformed Church and was active with Heights of Hope. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Kingma.
Visitation will be 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. Kristen's funeral service will be private, live streaming will be available at https://www.facebook.com/Calvaryon8th
at 10 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020. Interment will be in Gibson Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Heights of Hope. www.langelandsterenberg.com