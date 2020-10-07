1/1
Kristen DeWitt
1970 - 2020
Kristen DeWitt, age 49 of Holland died by suicide after a yearlong battle with severe depression on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Kelly; her children: Katelyn, Ryan, and Nathan; her mother Joyce Kingma; her siblings: Craig and Beth Kingma, Dave and Lisa Kingma, Lynn and Kevin Cole, and Susan and Keith Stoneman; her mother-in-law: Mary DeWitt; her father-in-law Bill DeWitt; her sisters-in-law: Dawn and Kurt Brinks, Sandy and Jeff Kayes and Kerri Sue and James Smits and several nieces and nephews.
Kristen graduated from Grandville High School and Hope College. She worked at Holland Christian High School; she was a member of Calvary Reformed Church and was active with Heights of Hope. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Kingma.
Visitation will be 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. Kristen's funeral service will be private, live streaming will be available at https://www.facebook.com/Calvaryon8th at 10 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020. Interment will be in Gibson Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Heights of Hope. www.langelandsterenberg.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
OCT
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
October 6, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janet Hall
October 6, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janet Hall
October 6, 2020
Joyce and family, Our prayers are with all of you as you grieve. We will pray that our Lord will give you the comfort you need at this time and in the days ahead. Jim and Faye Howell
James Howell
Friend
October 6, 2020
Our condolences from the Van Denend family. You all are loved more than words can say. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jon Van Denend
Friend
October 6, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michelle Dennis
October 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I will be praying for your family for sure. Ryan Elenbaas
Ryan Elenbaas
Friend
