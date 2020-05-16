Kristi Lynn (Boeve) Holth, 55, of Rochester Michigan, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from natural causes on Tuesday, May 12 at her home. Kristi was born on January 8, 1965 in Holland MI to Norman and Carole Boeve. She graduated from West Ottawa High School in 1983 and received her Bachelor of Science, Business Administration Degree from Ferris State University in 1991.
While attending college and managing a restaurant in Big Rapids she met her soulmate, James Holth. James and Kristi were married on March 31,1990 in Holland MI. James and Kristi settled into their lives together on the East side of the state. Kristi was a diligent and dedicated APICS and NAPM certified Purchasing Manager.
Kristi was a bright light in this world. She was loved by everyone that she met. She enjoyed time with her family, going to NASCAR races, playing euchre, creating fun things with the 3d printer and spending time in the warm weather and sunshine.
Kristi is survived by her husband (her everything) of 30 years, James Holth, parents Norman and Carole Boeve, sisters Tammy Meeusen and Jo Ann (Scott) Boeve, in-laws Jack and Carol Holth, brother-in-law Jeff Holth, nieces and nephews Heather (Andy) Bossardet, Marissa (Josh) Busscher-Zomberg, Ryan (Kelsey) Meeusen, Ally Boeve, Juliana and Noelle Holth and several great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hibiscus Children's Center (hibiscuschildrenscenter.org) or Hand2Hand (h2hkids.org). Condolence can be left at PixleyFH.com. Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 16, 2020.