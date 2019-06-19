|
Kristi Ann Rastall, age 62, of Saugatuck died Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home.
Kris had a huge heart and was one who loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and could not turn away a stray dog. Kris enjoyed cooking, reading, the outdoors and being around any kind of water. She worked in the ICU at Holland Hospital for many years.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Jack Rastall, husband Thomas Rastall, sister Gail Lord, and brother-in-law David Rastall
She is survived by her children: Heather and Joe Solomon of Spring Lake, MI, Blake and Jennifer Upright of Vermontville, MI and Erika Rastall of Holland; 11 grandchildren; Parents: Jerry and Sue Goodrich of Charlotte, MI; brother: Rodney L. and Patricia Goodrich of Charlotte, MI; sisters: Jerri-Lyn Upright of Charlotte, MI and Cindy Goodrich of Manistique, MI; sister-in-law: Phyllis Rastall of TN; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Community Church of Douglas, 6874 Wiley Road, Douglas, MI 49406. Burial will be in Riverside cemetery in Saugatuck.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Saugatuck Chapel, 520 Lake Street, Saugatuck, MI 49453 and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to . To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 19, 2019