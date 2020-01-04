|
La Monte "Monte" Fineout, age 90 of Zeeland, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Monte was born June 10, 1929, in Lansing, Michigan, to Richard and Rachel Fineout. He graduated from Sexton High School, and then married Joyce Busley in 1950. Monte and Joyce moved their family to the Holland/Zeeland area in 1960. Monte retired from First Michigan Bank after serving many years as a commercial vice president. Monte and Joyce were avid golfers and longtime members of Clearbrook Country Club in Saugatuck. Monte and Joyce were also longtime members of Second Reformed Church of Zeeland. Joyce preceded Monte in death in 2011 after 61 years of marriage. Monte was also preceded in death by his in-laws: Jim Busley and Robert Busley of Lansing, MI, Michael and Janis Bergin of Alma, and Barbara Busley of Traverse City.
He is survived by his sons: Tod and Kris Fineout, and Scott and Ruth Fineout; his grandchildren: Katie and Joel Vanderwall, Jenny and Travis Walker, Alison and James Grosse, Megan and Nathan Sheridan, Benjamin Fineout and fiancé Jeanette Vilca; great-grandchildren: Carter Vanderwall, Bryce Vanderwall, Ava Grosse, Kellen Grosse, Parker Walker, Ella Grosse, Hadley Walker, Addie Sheridan, Berken Walker; siblings: Maurice Fineout of Berlin, Germany, Lynda and John Sitz of Pasadena, CA; sister-in-law Theda Busley of Charlotte, MI.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the caring staff of Resthaven Maple Woods and Emmanuel Hospice for their generosity and kindness in serving Monte and his family.
Memorial donations may be made to Resthaven Maple Woods, or Emmanuel Hospice.
A private family service will be held in honor of Monte.
Arrangements are by the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 4, 2020