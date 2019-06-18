|
|
La Verne Jay Koning, age 96, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Holland, Michigan. He was a long-time member of 14th Street Christian Reformed Church, served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was a co-owner of Koning Machine and Tool Co.
La Verne is remembered by those who loved him for his deep faith, his example of humility and contentment, his generosity, his sense of humor, and his ability to find something each day that gave him purpose.
He was a loving and faithful husband to his wife of 62 years, Dorothy, who preceded him in death in 2009. Surviving are his children Maryellen and Jerry Kolk, Vern and Linda Koning, Paul and Jodi Koning, and Ruth and Alan Breuker; grandchildren Lisa and Nate Karsten, , Kristin and Ross Arendsen, Dave Kolk, Kerri and Cloyse Wooley, Kurt and Lady Koning, Kim and Brent Lokker, Brad and Jill Koning, Betsy and Jake Wiersma, Kylee and Drew Lampen, Josh and Kim Breuker, Isaac and Brittany Breuker, Bree and Dan DeWeerdt, Austin and Brandi Breuker, 27 great-grandchildren; in-laws Juella Schrotenboer, Shirley Schrotenboer, Glenn Schrotenboer and Marilyn and Tom Bratt; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5-8 pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland. Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday, June 20 at 14th Street Christian Reformed Church, 14 W. 14th Street, Holland. Burial will be at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Kindred Hospice. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a memory or message for the Koning family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 18, 2019