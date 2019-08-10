|
|
La Verne R. Johnson, age 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 5,
2019. After several months of declining health he passed away very peacefully at American House with his wife, Doris, by his side
Vern was a lifelong resident of Holland Charter Township. He served in many capacities throughout the township.
He served in the Army during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge he worked at Hemco Gage for 40 years. Retiring from Hemco he became a Holland Township Trustee, then Supervisor followed by serving on several township boards, having served Holland Township for a total of 50 years, the longest of anyone in the township's history. He had a special passion for the township and took a great interest in its development.
He and his wife, Dorie, recently became members of Community Reformed Church. They were former member of Beechwood Reformed Church for many years where Vern served as elder, deacon and he loved singing in the choir.
Vern and Dorie often traveled with family and friends enjoying many beautiful areas of the country. He also enjoyed planting his flowers in the Spring.
He was the youngest of 14 children born to John and Jennie Johnson, all who are now deceased. He was also preceded in the death of two daughter-in-laws, Darcey (Ver Hey) Johnson and Alane (Caliguiri) Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Doris, of 67 years. Children, Thomas and Mary Johnson, Wanda and Robert E. McAndrews, Daniel and Teresa Johnson; Grandchildren, Valerie and Matt Lomax, Julie and Spenser Smith, Rob McAndrews, Jillian and Jeremy Mokma, Shawn and Alicia McAndrews, Andrew and Rania Johnson, David Johnson, Claire Johnson and Jonah Johnson; 2 Step Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 4 Step Great Grandchildren; Sister-in-laws, Sarah and Dave Rumsey, Ruth Nicolay; plus many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch St. in Zeeland, officiated by Pastor Greg Ten Brink and Pastor Robert McAndrews. Burial will take place at Lakewood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Spectrum or Community Reformed Church of Zeeland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019