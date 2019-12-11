|
Lansford J. (Bud) Moore, 102, of Holland, formerly of Glenn, Michigan, passed away November 28, 2019 at Freedom Village in Holland. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 4, 1917 to E. L. and May Bell Moore. He attended Morgan Park and Lindbloom High Schools and received a B.A. from Kalamazoo College in 1940. He was married June 21, 1942 to Jane Merson of South Haven. They were long time members of the Peoples Church in Kalamazoo and later the Unitarian churches of Akron, Ohio and Deerfield, Illinois. He served for forty years as an executive in the forest products industry, first with the Sutherland Paper Company in Kalamazoo and later with Packaging Corporation of America. He along with his wife Jane were also lifelong participants in community activities including school and alumni functions, scouting, and later in support of the Al-Van Humane Society in South Haven.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane of 75 years, his sister Jean Chapman, and his daughter Marti in 1992.
Bud is survived by his sons, Thomas Moore of Lancaster, New York, John Moore of Chevy Chase, Maryland, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Graveside services for Bud and Jane Moore will be held June 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. A celebration of life will follow at the South Haven Conference Center, 410 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, Michigan. Memorials may be made to Al- Van Humane Society at P.O. Box 421, South Haven, Michigan 49090 or Kalamazoo College, General Funds at 1200 Academy Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49006. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family's online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 11, 2019