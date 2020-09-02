Larry W. Cox, 83, of Tiffin, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at The Willows of Tiffin.
He was born on February 14, 1937, in Peoria, Illinois, to Laurel W. and Twyla (Porman) Cox. On March 10, 1957, he married Mary Catherine Burnworth.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Mary Cox of Tiffin; son, Larry (Denise) Cox, Jr. of Tiffin; Donna (Dwight) Perry of Tiffin, Christal (Jack) Pruim of South Point, OH.; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William Cox and Russell Cox.
Larry graduated from Wolf Lake High School, Indiana in 1955 and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Zeeland, MI. He worked for General Electric as a general manager for 38 years before retiring. He enjoyed making toys for his children and grandchildren, taking pictures of nature, especially of light houses in Alaska, and fishing.
His Funeral Service will be at 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424 with Rev. Doug DeVos officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Holland, MI. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:30 P.M.
Friends may visit with the family from 5-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made First Baptist Church of Zeeland, MI or The Willows of Tiffin.
Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.