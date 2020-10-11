1/1
Larry Dykstra
1938 - 2020
Larry Dale Dykstra, born July 18, 1938 to Jack and Kay Dykstra, passed away on October 10, 2020, at the age of 82. He attended Holland Christian High School and graduated from Hope College; grew up at 14th St and Faith CRC in Holland and later directed choir at Maplewood Church. In 1966 he became a member, liturgist and tenor in the choir of Second Reformed Church in Zeeland. He had a passion for music and often performed with the Zeeland Chorus in their Christmas performances of "The Messiah", which he enjoyed doing with all his heart.
Larry's business ventures over the years often took him far from home; but the love of family, friends, and the lure of Lake Michigan always brought him back to his roots. Lover of wooden boats, expert rope splicer, "Dutch Bingo" enthusiast and local history buff, Larry always had a story to swap or a project that needed some more work.
He was lovingly cared for by his wife of 61 years, Patricia; brother to Marilyn (Gordon) Grevengoed and Calvin (Linda) Dykstra; brother-in-law to Gilbert (Fran Lannin) Vanden Berg and Dad to Denise Dykstra and Tom (Sheryl) Dykstra, grandpa to Alex Dekker (Willow Meyer), Jessica (Steven) Tubergen, Kyle (Chelsea) Dykstra, Kelsey (Nathan) Docken, and Emily Dykstra. Great Grandpa to Taylor and Addison Tubergen, Ellyson and Dreyson Dykstra and Uncle to his very special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
