|
|
Larry Looman went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Larry was active in several sports for many years. He did auto body work for Loomans' Body Shop. He was employed by VerHage for 12 years and Elhart Pontiac for 42 years. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his dog, Callie. He faithfully comforted others as he cared for his friends and lived a life of generosity in giving of his time, talent, and treasure.
He was preceded in death by his son, Nathan Paul (1979).
He is survived by his son, Larry Jr. and Tami Looman; daughter, Lori Looman; son, Ryan and Jenny Looman; daughter, Jill and Jose' Ortiz; daughter, Rachel and Ian Nelms; grandchildren, Lukas Looman, Lily Looman, Alyssa Ortiz, Alexis Ortiz, Alison Ortiz, Amara Nelms, Ahyana Nelms, Alysha Looman, Cody Looman; brother, Dave and Joyce Looman; brother, Rich and Letty Looman; his aunts and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is 2:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St., Holland, MI 49423.
Funeral services are 11:00 am on Monday, January 27 also at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that memorial contributions be made in Larry's honor to either or Harbour Humane Society.
Burial to take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the love and care their father received from Kristy Leslie particularly in the last few months.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 23, 2020