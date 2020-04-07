|
Larry Allen Nienhuis, age 72, of Holland went to his heavenly home on April 5, 2020 following a 2 ½ year battle with lung cancer.
Larry was born to the late Arnie and Lavina Nienhuis on Feb 7, 1948.
He graduated from Zeeland High School and served 5 years in the National Guard. He spent his working years as a long-distance truck driver and later as a heavy equipment mechanic. Larry was a faithful member at Calvary CRC in Holland. His retirement motto was "Eat, Sleep, Fish, Repeat." He will be remembered as a friendly, talkative, full of life, energetic, hard-working, loving, kind, devoted and caring husband, father, brother, and friend.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Mary; his daughter, Kerry (Ethan) Fahy and their four grandchildren, Addison, Caleb, Riley, and Jayden; his son, Kevin (Danielle) Nienhuis and their two grandchildren, Keegan and Kennedi; his siblings, Sandy (Larry) Lubbers, Lee (Jane) Nienhuis; in-laws, Jerry and Donna Elenbaas, Harvey and Mary Poortenga; and his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
For the health and safety of family and friends, there will be no visitation and a celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date. Please watch the Holland Sentinel or Yntema's website for updated information.
Memorial contributions in Larry's honor may be given to:
Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ)
Kerry Fahy #0512560
PO Box 628222
Orlando FL 32862-8222
Or
Hand2Hand Ministries at
Calvary Church
400 Beeline Rd.
Holland, MI 49424
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2020