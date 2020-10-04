1/
Larry Pete
Larry Allan Pete, age 72 of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 2, 2020 while surrounded by his family.

Larry was a teacher and coach for many years in Sandusky, MI. He played basketball for GVSU and Ferris State College, was an avid sports fan and golfer. Larry attended Parkside Bible Church, was an Elder Tribal Member of the Little River Band of the Ottawa Indians and lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Holland. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Marian Pete; and half-sister Marilyn Smith.

Larry is survived by his wife Virginia Pete of 29 years; children Jennifer Rogers, Jessica (Jason) Cottrell, Scott Margetson, Lynn (Dennis) Albachten; grandchildren, Kevin (Vanessa) Margetson, Ashley Margetson, Michael Albachten and (friend Nicole), Sarah Albachten and (friend Cody), and Owen Rogers, and Gracie Jo Cottrell; great granddaughters, Zoey, Violet and Skarlette Margetson; siblings, Hank (Sandy) Prince, Ron (Vicki) Pete, Bob (Marilyn) Pete, Tom (Chris) Pete, Ken (Kelly) Pete; many extended family and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be 11:00am Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Parkside Bible Church, 14461 James St., Holland.

Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10:00am until the time of the service at Parkside Bible Church.

The family thanks Hospice of Holland for their care and kindness.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkside Bible Church.

Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
