1/
Larry Raby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Raby, the longtime manager of the Coral Gables entertainment complex in Saugatuck, has died. He was 56. Having forged numerous friendships and professional relationships across West Michigan and beyond over the past three decades. Larry was known to many, particularly among his closest friends, as the "king of the one-liners." "He was the funniest man I've ever known," said Coral Gables owner Mike Johnson. "God, he could make me laugh. And then, when I'd try to get serious, he still would make me laugh." His wit at times acerbic, always cynical and irreverent, and genuinely funny. Another friend put it this way: "Larry had this unique ability to take a complex issue, instantly boil it down to its essentials, and deliver a one-liner that was not only spot-on, but hysterical." A graduate of West Ottawa High School, and in failing health over the past year, Larry could often be found sitting on the porch of the Gables, keeping watch over his city, and chatting with both employees and passersby.
Larry was a fixture in Saugatuck. He will be missed. A memorial service will be held on September 13th at 1:00 pm, outside at the Beach Bar at Gables. Larry is survived by his daughter Caitie Zacker, his mother Jan Nelson, his step father Dave, older sister Nancy Benson, brother Marty Raby (Leanne), brother Kent Raby (Carrie), along with nephews and nieces Trevor, Ciera, Paityn, and Sydney.
Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes – Saugatuck Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Beach Bar
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Saugatuck Chapel
520 Lake St
Saugatuck, MI 49453
(269) 857-2290
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dykstra Funeral Homes Saugatuck Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
So glad I got to chat with Larry just a few weeks ago. Always a sweet guy. RIP Larry
Elaine Page
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved