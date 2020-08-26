Larry Raby, the longtime manager of the Coral Gables entertainment complex in Saugatuck, has died. He was 56. Having forged numerous friendships and professional relationships across West Michigan and beyond over the past three decades. Larry was known to many, particularly among his closest friends, as the "king of the one-liners." "He was the funniest man I've ever known," said Coral Gables owner Mike Johnson. "God, he could make me laugh. And then, when I'd try to get serious, he still would make me laugh." His wit at times acerbic, always cynical and irreverent, and genuinely funny. Another friend put it this way: "Larry had this unique ability to take a complex issue, instantly boil it down to its essentials, and deliver a one-liner that was not only spot-on, but hysterical." A graduate of West Ottawa High School, and in failing health over the past year, Larry could often be found sitting on the porch of the Gables, keeping watch over his city, and chatting with both employees and passersby.
Larry was a fixture in Saugatuck. He will be missed. A memorial service will be held on September 13th at 1:00 pm, outside at the Beach Bar at Gables. Larry is survived by his daughter Caitie Zacker, his mother Jan Nelson, his step father Dave, older sister Nancy Benson, brother Marty Raby (Leanne), brother Kent Raby (Carrie), along with nephews and nieces Trevor, Ciera, Paityn, and Sydney.
