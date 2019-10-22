|
Laura (Compagner) Vander Poppen, 99, of Holland, formerly of the Zeeland area passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Resthaven-Janssen Cottage.
Laura was born in Oakland on March 11, 1920, one of twelve children of Arthur and Jennie Compagner. In 1943, Laura married Donald Vander Poppen whom she dearly loved. Donald, like most young American men, was serving in the U.S. Armed Forces during WWII. Donald was killed in action in 1945.
Laura was a talented hair stylist and operated her own beauty salon "Style" for many years in downtown Zeeland. Laura was a longtime member of Bentheim Reformed Church. She enjoyed serving at church, especially as a Sunday School teacher. Laura was also very active in the Reformed Church Women's Ministries.
When Laura's sight began to fail after her retirement, she lived with her great friends, Elaine "Toots" and Ken Bolks on Lake Michigan, and loved spending time at the beach, and entertaining there. Elaine preceded her in death in 2018, and she was also preceded by her eleven Compagner siblings.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, Ken Bolks, and many extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Bentheim Reformed Church, 3997 38th Ave., Hamilton MI 49419. Interment will be in Bentheim Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Resthaven or Hospice of Holland. Arrangements by the Yntema Funeral Home. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 22, 2019