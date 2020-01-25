Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Maranatha Christian Reformed Church
Laura Vanden Bosch


1939 - 2020
Laura Vanden Bosch Obituary
Laura "Lolly" Vanden Bosch, age 80, of Holland, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.
She was born on May 10, 1939, to Andrew and Nellie Vander Zee who preceded her in death. She attended Calvin College, received her teaching degree from Western Michigan University, and had a career in teaching for 33 years, retiring from West Ottawa schools.
She was a member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church where she served as deacon, and following retirement, she was a board member and volunteer at the Critter Barn in Zeeland, Michigan. She loved sailing, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Lolly is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harvard; children, Kay Kossen, Jeffrey (Lori) Vanden Bosch; 3 grandchildren, Kyle Kossen, Lauren Vanden Bosch, Jacob Vanden Bosch; in-laws, Don (Janet) Vanden Bosch of Holland, Janice (Bill) Fischer of Kansas, Mary (John) Blauwkamp of Oregon; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, 918 Central Ave. Holland with Rev. Matthew Stob officiating. Interment will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Critter Barn or Holland Christian Schools. To leave a condolence and for more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 25, 2020
