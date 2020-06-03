Died May 17, 2020
SUTTONS BAY – Laurene Kohler Stroh, 82, of Suttons Bay, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Munson Hospice House.
Laurie was born on January 6, 1938 in Flint, the daughter of Leo and Bernadine (Dobis) Kohler. The family later settled at the Kohler Farm in Suttons Bay.
Laurie graduated from Suttons Bay High School in 1955. She moved to Grand Rapids to attend Mercy Central School of Nursing at St. Mary's Hospital, which she graduated from in December of 1957. Laurie met the love of her life, Roger, while in Grand Rapids. They married at St. Michael's Church in Suttons Bay on Oct. 1, 1960.
They settled in Holland, MI where they raised their five children. Laurie worked at Holland Hospital and later Meadow Brook Nursing Home, along with private home care. Laurie dedicated her life to helping and caring for others. Her loving and generous nature was known to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Laurie and Roger retired and moved back up to Suttons Bay where she could be close to her family.
Laurie was an accomplished painter. Her favorite subjects being light houses, birds, and landscapes. Her love of wildlife and animals was evident by never missing her favorite veterinary show, Dr. Pol; although watching Survivor with her daughter Cindy, came in a close second.
Laurie loved all seasons, spring-time brought out her passion of flower gardening, landscaping and her love of bird watching. Summers were spent canning all the vegetables that Roger grew in their garden, and making homemade jams. Laurie's favorite time was spent in the quiet, early morning hours, picking blueberries at their 100 bush blueberry farm.
Fall and winter brought out her love of both interior and exterior decorating for the holidays. Laurie took great pride in her home. A loving, warm and cozy sanctuary for her family and all those who entered her doors. Laurie will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her!
In addition to her husband, Roger, Laurie is survived by her five children, Chuck, Cindy, Carrie, Cathy and Chris; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and her siblings, Dianne Dalzell, Jeanette Huddleston, Leo C. Kohler, Albert Kohler, Robert Kohler, Sylvia Kohler, Diana Kohler and John Kohler.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ben and Joe Kohler, a sister, Shirley; and a grandson, Joseph Roger.
Graveside services at St. Michael's Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to St. Michael's Church, PO Box 9, Suttons Bay, MI 49682.
