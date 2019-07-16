Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Borculo Christian Reformed Church
6444 96th Ave.
Zeeland, MI
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Borculo Christian Reformed Church
6444 96th Ave.
Zeeland, MI
LaVern and Dolores Aalderink


1933 - 2019
LaVern and Dolores Aalderink Obituary
LaVern "Lefty" and Dolores Aalderink, 85 and 84 years respectively, of Borculo, passed away on June 29 and July 14, 2019.
Lefty was born July 19, 1933, and raised in Hamilton, the son of Gary and Sadie (Albers) Aalderink. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Dolores was born November 10, 1934, in Borculo, to William and Cornelia (Rynsberger) Austhof. Dolores graduated from Holland Christian High School. Lefty and Dolores married on January 8, 1953. They were longtime members of Borculo Christian Reformed Church. Lefty and Dolores also owned and operated Crestview Golf Course for many years. They enjoyed their motor coach traveling for many years driving through all 48 lower states and visiting all 50.
Dolores and Lefty are survived by their children: La Vonne Doan VanDenBerg (Mike), La Nell Aalderink and Gary W. Aalderink (Lisa); 3 grandchildren: Mike (Pam) Doan, Riley (Keegan) Aalderink and Kaley Aalderink; 2 great granddaughters Nicole and Anika Doan; Lefty's sister Betty (Bruce) Eding, Dolores' sister Bernice Nienhuis, and many extended family and friends.
A memorial service in honor of Dolores and Lefty will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Borculo Christian Reformed Church, 6444 96th Ave., Zeeland. Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 prior to the service. Private interment services will be in Borculo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa. Arrangements are by the Yntema Funeral Home, Zeeland.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 16, 2019
