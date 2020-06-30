

Jim Van Wyk, 87 of Holland, peacefully passed away at home Sunday, June 28, 2020 with his children at

his side.

Born to Marinus and Nelvie Van Wyk he grew up in a very loving and hard working family. As a young boy he mowed yards, pulled weeds, and did other odd jobs. By the time he was 14 he had his truck driving license (CDL) and spent his weekends delivering onions and pickles driving from Hudsonville, MI to Chicago, IL for his father who owned Gra-Bell Truck Lines, Inc. Jim continued working for his father and eventually owned and operated Gra-Bell Truck Lines, Inc. along with his two brothers Roger and Paul.

Graduating from Holland High School in 1951 he soon was drafted into the United States Army to serve in the Korean War. Jim worked his way up from the front lines of battle to Motor Pool Staff Sergeant returning to Holland in the summer of 1955. The following summer he met the love of his life Ruth on 8th Street in Holland and would marry her that December. Together they shared almost 60 years of marriage. They loved traveling, playing golf, raising quarter horses, and once retired, spending winters in Florida.

Jim was a deeply loved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His grandchildren especially loved and cherished their time with Grandpa and formed special relationships that are treasured memories.

He was a faithful man and raised his family to know Christ. He served as deacon and elder and held other various capacities in the church. He and Ruth enjoyed their last 20-plus years at First Reformed Church in Holland.

Jim was preceded in death by his beautiful and loving wife Ruth (Van Liere), parents Marinus and Nelvie (Rookus) Van Wyk, his in-laws Leonard and Ella Van Liere, his favorite (and only) grandson Chris Boeve, his brothers-in-law Roger Van Liere, Chet Van Liere, Stanley Van Liere, and brothers-and sisters-in law Eugene and Trudy Van Liere and Bill and Joyce Zylstra.

He is survived by his daughters Debbie (Vaughn) Buchholz of Grand Ledge, and Terrie (Dr. Ronald) Deenik of Holland; grandchildren Tracy (Brian) Summers of Memphis, TN, Michelle (Garrett) Masters of Grand Ledge, MI, Lindsey (Dr. John) Zona of Hudsonville, MI and his three beautiful and precious great granddaughters Peyton and Regan Summers and Rose Zona; He was expecting and excited to meet his great grandson in October; brothers Roger (Betty) Van Wyk of Holland and Paul (Bonnie) Van Wyk of Zeeland, Sisters-in-law Vickie Van Liere of Holland and Betty Van Liere of Montrose, CO.

A private family service with special military honors will be held at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Daniel Gillett will be presiding. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Holland.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store