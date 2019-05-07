|
Laverne Kooiker, age 80, of Zeeland, left his earthly home on Saturday, May 4, 2019, and entered his Heavenly home with Jesus.
Laverne lived his entire life in Olive Township. He was a welder and worked at Roamer Boat, Dake Corp. and J.R. Automation.
Laverne was a member of South Olive Christian Reformed Church and served as a greeter at the front door for over 30 years.
Entering Heaven before him were his parents. Peter and Eva Kooiker; and his son, Duane Kooiker.
Those mourning Laverne's passing are his wife of 60 years, Ruth (Brandsen) Kooiker; children, Sandy (Ray) Dekker, Dave (Nettie) Kooiker, Loren (Tania) Kooiker, Theresa (Chad) Glass, and Heather Kooiker; daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann Kooiker; grandchildren, Christopher Dekker, Colin Dekker, Julie (Brad) Bruce, Emily (Jason) Seaman, Matthew (Virginia) Kooiker, Sara (Nate) Vander Ploeg, Jenna Kooiker, Carter Glass, Ellie Glass, Jacob Glass; great grandchildren, Ethan Dekker, Stryker Bruce, Maddox Bruce, Mercedes Kooiker, Peter Kooiker, Rozlyn Kooiker, Urban Kooiker, Harper Seaman, Evelyn Vander Ploeg, Sophie Vander Ploeg; sister, Arlene (Terry) Foss; in-laws, Roger (Carolyn) Brandsen, Shirley Barclay; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for 11:00am Thursday, May 9 at South Olive Christian Reformed Church, 6425 North 120th Ave, Holland. Dr. Douglas Fauble and Rev. Todd Krygsheld will officiate. Burial will be in Olive Township Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 5:00-8:00pm Wednesday, May 8 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S State St., Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Prison Ministries and South Olive CRC Mission Fund. The Kooiker family wishes to thank the Zeeland Hospital medical staff and the Spectrum Butterworth ICU staff for the excellent care Laverne received. Condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 7, 2019