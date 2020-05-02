Laverne Tinholt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laverne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laverne Tinholt, 91, passed peacefully into glory on Thursday April 30, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Irene (nee Stegink) 89, brother Lloyd Tinholt, children Linda and husband Ed Speyers, Tim Tinholt, Dawn and husband Jeff Otten, Mary and husband Mike Van Den Bosch, 7 grandchildren, David Speyers, Mark Speyers, Ryan Otten, Heidi TeWinkel, Heather Eshuis, Kerri Chamberlain, Daniel Van Den Bosch, and 12 great grandchildren.

Vern is remembered as a kind, gentle, and loving man, who spent time studying and memorizing the Word of God, tending to his vast vegetable garden, and serving on the council at Park Church. He loved to play volleyball, go camping with his family, and making friends with complete strangers. He could often be found in his workshop doing woodworking projects. After working many years in the office at Holland Motor Express, he volunteered his woodworking skills with JAARS in North Carolina and Wycliffe in Florida. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952. Vern was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. A military graveside service was held at Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators (www.wycliffe.org).

Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.

For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved