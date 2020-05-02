Laverne Tinholt, 91, passed peacefully into glory on Thursday April 30, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Irene (nee Stegink) 89, brother Lloyd Tinholt, children Linda and husband Ed Speyers, Tim Tinholt, Dawn and husband Jeff Otten, Mary and husband Mike Van Den Bosch, 7 grandchildren, David Speyers, Mark Speyers, Ryan Otten, Heidi TeWinkel, Heather Eshuis, Kerri Chamberlain, Daniel Van Den Bosch, and 12 great grandchildren.
Vern is remembered as a kind, gentle, and loving man, who spent time studying and memorizing the Word of God, tending to his vast vegetable garden, and serving on the council at Park Church. He loved to play volleyball, go camping with his family, and making friends with complete strangers. He could often be found in his workshop doing woodworking projects. After working many years in the office at Holland Motor Express, he volunteered his woodworking skills with JAARS in North Carolina and Wycliffe in Florida. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952. Vern was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. A military graveside service was held at Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators (www.wycliffe.org).
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 2, 2020.