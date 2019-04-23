|
|
Lavina J. Knapp, age 97, of Holland, entered her Heavenly Home Easter morning at Appledorn Assisted Living Center.
Lavina who will be remembered for her warm, infectious smile, was a charter member of Bethany Christian Reformed Church.
Lavina was preceded in death by her husband, Albertus, in 2012; and infant son, Dexter.
Lavina is survived by her Children Doug (Margie) Knapp of Holland, Darla (Harv) Ykema of Hudsonville ,Darlene (Terry) Bouwman of Holland, Grandchildren Kristi (Steve) Bareman, Kurt (Tracy) Knapp, Keith (Karen) Ykema, Randall (Sarah) Ykema, Travis (Andrea) Ykema, Chad (Amanda) Bouwman, Ryan (Rhonda) Bouwman, Joy'l (Nate) Ver Heul, 22 Great Grandchildren and 18 Great Great Grandchildren
Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, April 25 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland, with Pastor Dan Walcott officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. The Knapp family sincerely thanks the staffs of Hospice of Holland and Appledorn Assisted Living Center for the excellent care their mother received. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019