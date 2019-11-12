Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Lavina Schipper

Lavina Schipper Obituary
Lavina Schipper, age 97 of Zeeland passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019.
She is survived by her children: Bonnie and Gary Meiste and Terry Schipper: grandchildren and great grandchildren: Ross Meiste, Jill and Jordan Emmick (Declan, Graysen, Lennon and Lincoln), Amanda and Corey Nagelkirk (Cameron, Carter and Cashton), Ashley and Nick Howe (Mason and Austin), Alyssa and Josiah Walcott (Samuel and Lucas) and her sister-in-law Judy Elferdink.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur in 1996 and an infant daughter who passed away shortly after birth in 1944.
Lavina was a member of Oakland Christian Reformed Church where she was instrumental in starting the Calvinettes (GEMS) program there. She and her husband farmed in Oakland for many years and they drove school bus for Hamilton Community Schools.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Oakland Christian Reformed Church, 4552 38th Street, Hamilton with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Bentheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Oakland Christian Reformed Church GEMS or Bethany Christian Services. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 12, 2019
