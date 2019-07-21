|
Lawrence Rufus Monique, Jr., 70 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born February 19, 1949 in Douglas, Michigan, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Viola (Austin) Monique Sr. Lawrence, known to most as Larry, loved to bowl. He spent 50 years of his life serving as the Greater Holland Bowling Association league secretary and 24 years as Association Vice President. Larry participated in 54 Michigan State Bowling Tournaments. Larry also served as the Fennville Fire Chief for many years. When he wasn't bowling, you would find him enjoying some of his other pastimes such as golf, hunting, or fishing. Larry liked to stay active and enjoy the outdoors as much as possible. Though he kept himself busy, he was never too busy to spend time with his family and make sure that they knew just how much they were loved.
Larry is survived by his four children, Steven (Ayako) Monique, Shelley (Sean) Carl, Amber (Dennis) Genetski and Amy Monique; twelve grandchildren, Jonathon and Sho Monique, Hannah, Spencer and Sydney Carl, Alex, Jordon, and Mikaela Genetski, Jessica (Matt) Vanginhoven, Joshua, Oliver and Ben Baker; two great-grandchildren, Sabina and Elias Vanginhoven; five siblings, Mike (Karen) Monique, Roseanne (John) Atkins, JoAnn (Rick) Bushee, Marc (Kelly) Monique and Robert Monique; along with many nieces and nephews.
To honor the memory of Larry, a Celebration of Life will be held in Fennvile at a date to yet to be determined in August.
Memorial donations may be made in Larry's name to the Greater Holland Bowling Association, Bruce Bruursema Scholarship fund, PO Box 2444, Holland, MI 49422
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 21, 2019