Lawrence Earl Montgomery, 65, of Allegan, passed away on December 8, 2019 at his home after fighting a battle with cancer.
He was born on December 25, 1953, in Indiana to the late Monty and Dolly (Gordon) Montgomery.
His family moved to Michigan in the 70's. Larry graduated from Fennville High School.
Larry worked in auto manufacturing for over 40 years. He was employed at General Electric, Magna/Donnelly, American Auto Coat, and Lacks Enterprise. He worked in project maintenance and paint processing. His areas were electrician, robotics, automation and technology.
In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, golfing and camping at Sandy Pines. He also built up the family farm at Millgrove Greenhouses.
Larry was devoted to his wife of 36 years. On March 3, 1984, in Allegan he married Vicki Vondrash/Emelander, who survives.
Also surviving are his children: Ron (Karri) Montgomery, Mike (Jennifer) Montgomery, Martin Montgomery, Jack Emelander, April (Ryan) Powers; Grandchildren: Dustin (Tabitha), Jessica (Daniel) Listort, Chelsea (Seth) Hathcock, Tyler, Blade, Evan, Lilly and Sawyer; Step-Grandchildren: Stephanie, Sydney, Jack Jr., Alex, Ben and Elizabeth; Great-Grandchildren: Lola, Emerson, Athena and Annabelle.
Also surviving is his loving sister Delcie and (Hank) Whitaker. Plus many sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
Larry was always there for his family and he will be deeply missed.
The family will receive friends at Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Refreshments will be served. A memorial service will begin at 7:00 PM.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 11, 2019