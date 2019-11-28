Home

Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care
3627 Linden Avenue S.E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49548
(616) 452-3006
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
480 152nd Ave
Holland, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
480 152nd Ave
Holland, MI
View Map
Lee R. De Voss, age 87, of Holland, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born on May 10, 1932, in Flint, Michigan, to George and Sarah (Field) De Voss. Gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave, Holland, MI 49424, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the memorial mass at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Michael Cilibraise officiating and military honors to follow. To read the full obituary or send a message of sympathy please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 28, 2019
