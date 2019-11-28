|
|
Lee R. De Voss, age 87, of Holland, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born on May 10, 1932, in Flint, Michigan, to George and Sarah (Field) De Voss. Gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave, Holland, MI 49424, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the memorial mass at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Michael Cilibraise officiating and military honors to follow. To read the full obituary or send a message of sympathy please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 28, 2019