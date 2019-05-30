|
|
On May 18, Lee E. Frescura, dear father of Amanda and Reid Frescura, Krystal (Dan) Gunn, Brian (Natasha) Irvin, passed on at the age of 63.
Originally from Rockwood, Michigan, Lee vacationed in Holland with his family and fell in love with the community. Mr. Frescura relocated his family to the Holland area and founded Climate Control Heating and Air Conditioning. He proudly served the Holland area for over 20 years. Lee loved watching sports, coaching, riding his motorcycle, reading and was always making people laugh. He was also known to make the best breakfast in town.
Lee is also survived by his three adoring grandchildren, Isabelle, Harper and Rudy; his only brother, Keither Frescura; cherished sisters, Linda Fletcher and Kaye (Brad) Mcauley and his former spouse of 30 years, Ms. Karen Frescura.
A funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday June 4, at 11:00 am at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue, Holland. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service.
Pastor Josh Zoerhof officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Frescura family to help with funeral expenses.
To sign an online register book or to leave a memory please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home - Northwood Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 30, 2019