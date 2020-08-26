Mecosta, Michigan - Lela May Pifer, of Mecosta, Zeeland and Marion areas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was 85.
Lela was born on February 3, 1935 in Marion, Michigan to Melvin and Dorothy (Stone) Berkompas. She spent her career working in the Banking industry spanning a period of more than 45 years. Lela enjoyed travel and spent time in Naples, Florida during the winter months. She enjoyed serving in her local church as a pianist and participating in many of the choirs and music festivals. She also actively volunteered in numerous charities including Hospice of Holland, MI for the past 10 plus years. Lela proudly lived her life through her faith and was a devout Christian sharing her love of Jesus with everyone she met. She leaves a lasting legacy of love and devotion as a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Lela is survived by her three children, Capt. Michael (Rita) Pifer of O'Fallon, MO, Cheryl Ann (Larry) Andrews of Naples, FL, and Susan (Mike) Mahaffie of Mecosta, MI; grandchildren, Shannon (Ethan) Shown, Sheena Price, Justin Pifer, Jason (Ginny) Haelterman, Jon (Jenni) Haelterman, Ben (Katie) Mahaffie and Tommy (Brittany) Mahaffie; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Arnold (Pat) Berkompas; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Dorothy; and a brother, Elton (Marjorie) Berkompas.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, August 24, 2020 at noon at the Marion United Methodist Church with visitation held one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Mort. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Holland, Pillar Church in Holland, or Royal View in Mecosta.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.