Lena Becksford
1924 - 2020
Lena Becksford, age 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Lena was employed at Hart & Cooley for over 15 years and was a lifelong member of Niekerk Christian Reformed Church. In her free time, she would knit hats for Appalachian Reach Out. She was an independent person who loved her family in her own unique way. She will be dearly missed.
Lena was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Becksford, in 1966, and her son, Dennis in 1990.
She is survived by her sons, Donald and Lyn Becksford, Douglas and Jan Becksford, Dwayne and Pam Becksford; daughter-in-law, Donni Becksford; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, Eric and Jen Becksford (Ryleigh, Ashtyn), Jason and Yvonne Becksford (Piper, Lanna, Finn), Sara and Ryan Boerman (Mitchell, Andrew, Lauren), Katie and AJ Pikkarainen (Madison, Ella, Alex), Lisa Becksford, Kevin and Heather Becksford (Colton), Kayla Becksford, Brittany Becksford, Ryan Becksford, Samantha and Paul Kaiser (Braylen), Brendon and Jess Ray (Aiden, Colton); sister, Jeneva Slenk; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Graafschap Cemetery (corner of Graafschap and 32nd St.) with Rev. Jason Pierce officiating. Please bring a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lena's honor may be given to Evergreen Commons, 480 State St. Holland, MI 49423 or at evergreencommons.org/donate-1 or to
Appalachian Reach Out, 2596 Rockcastle Rd. Inez, KY 41224 or at appalachiareachout.com/donate.
langelandsterenberg.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Graafschap Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
