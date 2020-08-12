1/1
Lenore Rodriguez
1956 - 2020
Lenore Hope Rodriguez, age 63, of Holland, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home.
Lenore loved her grandchildren and her dogs, and enjoyed art as well.
Lenore was preceded in death by her husband, Arturo G. Rodriguez in 1975; brothers, James Edward Paxton, Martin Luther Paxton, and Richard Thomas Paxton; and infant sister, Mary Irene Paxton.
Lenore is survived by her son, Adam Rodriguez (Holly Daniel) of Zeeland; grandchildren, Austin Rodriguez and Liam Rodriguez; siblings, Darwin Lee (Joan) Paxton of Holgate, OH and Denise Faith (John) Cootz of Houston, TX.
A memorial service is planned for a later date in Holgate, OH. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 11, 2020
Love you tia. From Paul nieto
Paul Nieto
Family
